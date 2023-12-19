WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — City of Wichita employees will get extra money in their paychecks.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Wichita City Council voted unanimously for the pay hikes.

Before the vote, the mayor said he received an email from the Service Employees International Union about the raises. SEIU employees will get a raise of 1.5%, the smallest of all the city raises.

Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said he has been in contact with the SEIU representative.

“We are entering into negotiations with SEIU in 2024 for a contract that would begin in 2025,” Layton said. “Normally, that process would start in the summer. Because of their request and concerns that they expressed, we’re going to start that process in January.”

KSN News spoke with Esau Freeman, the SEIU representative. He said he wanted the conversation to start this month, but the city said there was no time in the schedule.

Freeman said City of Wichita SEIU employees make 6-14% less than their counterparts in Kansas City. He also said other towns in the Wichita area are offering SEIU employees bonuses to lure them away from Wichita.

Freeman said there is a significant shortage of municipal service employees, including water and sewer, security, animal control, and street maintenance.

He believes SEIU employees are “always second fiddle” to other city employees.

Pay raise amounts

These are the general pay adjustments the council approved:

1.5% for all SEIU #513 represented employees – effective date Dec. 23

4% for all Employee Council and non-represented employees and other exempt and management pay ranges – effective date Dec. 23

2% for all Teamsters Local #795 transit employees – effective date Dec. 9

3% for all Teamsters Local #795 airport employees – effective date Dec. 9

3% for all International Associaton of Firefighters #135 employees – effective date Dec. 23

13.27% for all Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 represented employees – effective date Dec. 23

13.27% for the WPD lieutenant pay range – effective date Dec. 23

The city’s human resources department said most employees will also be eligible for a 2.5% merit increase in 2024.

Council Members Bryan Frye and Becky Tuttle discussed why employee raises are necessary.

“It’s important that we continue to stay competitive,” Frye said. “We see across our city and our country the demand for workers … and so we have to continue to stay competitive, and this action, I think, helps us stay there.”

“We are competing for workers in highly competitive markets, not just other municipalities across the state and the nation, but also in private industry,” Tuttle said. “So, to be able to continue to provide the high-quality services that our residents expect, we must attract and retain talent, and this is part of our strategy.”

The council members will take a second vote on the issue at their next meeting.