Wichita city facilities that will be closed Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In observance of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:

Closed Saturday, May 29: CityArts and Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

Closed Sunday, May 30: Wichita Public Library locations and CityArts.

Closed Monday, May. 31: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center and Brooks Landfill.

Special Hours: There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 31.

  • O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

