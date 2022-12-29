WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Renovations will begin soon at Wichita’s City Hall. Construction is scheduled to start on Tuesday, Jan. 3, on the first floor.

Back in April, the council approved renovations. The improvements will be primarily on the north and east sides of the floor and include new service windows for the Housing and Water Departments, along with a private meeting space and relocation of the central information desk.

Construction should be minimal and is expected to last two months.

City Hall renovations (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

When the city reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown, services were temporarily relocated to the first floor to minimize the spread of the virus. The change proved to be beneficial for visitors and staff alike. Staff decided to make the changes permanent to optimize resident City Hall services.