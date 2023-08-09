WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Parks & Recreation says with summer coming to an end, some city pools will be moving to special hours while others will be closing for the season.

McAfee and Orchard will be closing for the summer season on Sunday, Aug. 13.

All other city pools will be operating during special hours and open on weekends.

Aley, College Hill and Minisa city pools will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Harvest city pool will be open on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Aley, College Hill, Minisa, and Harvest city pools will all close on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Wichita Parks & Rec says its Dog Days of Summer event is scheduled for Sept. 4 at College Hill. Stay tuned for more details by liking Wichita Parks & Recreation on Facebook.