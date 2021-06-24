‘Wichita City Pride 2021: Health, Safety & Love For All’ — celebrated with music, festivities, and food

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita came alive with music and festivities Thursday evening as people celebrated the ‘Wichita City Pride 2021: Health, Safety & Love For All’ event. The free event was hosted by the City of Wichita, Kansas Leadership Center, and Wave.

Attendees at Naftzger Park celebrated the local LGBTQ community with live music, dancing, food, and drinks.

Artwork being sold at Wichita City Pride 2021 event

Kayla Slaughter, who was attending the event said, “This is kinda my first event since Covid, so thought it was a nice excuse to get out of the house and do something fun — it’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of vendors, nice entertainers, good people.”

“It makes me feel proud of Wichita to have this kind of a turnout — it’s just amazing for our lgbtqia+ community,” said Jess Kieffer, who attended the event.

“It’s amazing to see so many not only just those who are in the community but are supporters as well,” said aid Kezia Peterson, another attendee at the event. “It’s been a rough last year and if we can all come out and love each other for who we are — I mean it doesn’t get too much better than that if you ask me.”

Free STI tests by Positive Directions, Inc., and a COVID-19 vaccination site provided by Hunter Health at the event. This was the second year for the event.