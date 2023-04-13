WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Winning a state title in any high school sport is not easy, but winning back-to-back state titles is rare – ask the Wichita Collegiate baseball team.

Every Spartan squad that has won state, has repeated the next season.

1994-1995 and 2001-2002

“It’s a tough task,” explained Collegiate Head Coach Joe Gehrer. “You have to be good, but you also have to be lucky.”

Collegiates 2022 title run was a little bit of both. The Spartans were experienced but down a pitcher most of the season with Landon Ramsey recovering from a torn UCL.

“It was supposed to be a nine to twelve-month recovery. I came back in seven months and started pitching,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey pitched less than 15 innings all last season, but his name was called in the 3A state title game, to start the biggest game in his career.

“It was unknown what he would give us, but we had a lot of confidence that he would be able to handle that situation for us,” explained Coach Gehrer.

“I knew I had to be focused and zoned in to pitch the game of my life at that point,” said Ramsey.

And he did. Ramsey allowed three runs through five innings pitched. Collegiate ended up beating Columbus 10-3.

“It was probably the best moment of the whole season and something that will be talked about for a while,” said teammate and catcher Brady Hunt.

But now the pressure is on to keep the Spartans state baseball history alive and well.

“We have a fantastic pitching staff, three to four arms that can pitch just about any game and any situation, they are phenomenal,” explained Hunt.

Ramsey is one of them. He is fully recovered and playing with no restrictions.

“He found a new sidearm slot that he likes, so it is exciting to see him expand that,” said teammate and pitcher Hayden Malaise.