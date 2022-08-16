WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every 10 years, the City of Wichita conducts redistricting to ensure that each council district is made up of roughly the same amount of people or is within 5%.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the city held an open house to get the public’s opinion on 20 proposed maps that they had on display. Each of the 20 maps included a summary of changes made from the current district map.

People were invited to comment and discuss those maps and what could be the new look for each district.

“This is one stage of the redistricting process and that after tonight we’re gonna share, take the comments and share those with the commission of electors. The commission of electors has been tasked to come up with recommendations to the city council by the end of August, and then after that, there will likely be additional opportunities for input,” said Planning Director for the Wichita/Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Planning Department Scott Wadle.

