WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is showing its love for St. Patrick’s Day. Thursday afternoon, dozens of people donned green clothes, hats, necklaces and more and gathered for a parade in north Wichita.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2007 N. Arkansas, invited the whole community for a parade along the river from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. “Children and those who are young at heart” were asked to walk, bicycle, and stroll along the route.

The Reverend James Weldon, the church pastor, said it’s all about celebrating St. Patrick and Wichita.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade put on by St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wichita, Mar. 17, 2022. (KSN Photo)

“We are especially happy that after the pandemic, people can get together and enjoy social events together, and St. Patrick, he was a missionary to Ireland, and we hope to be a presence of God’s love here in Wichita,” Weldon said.

A banner for the St. Patrick Church led the parade, followed by people carrying a statue of St. Patrick. Others in the crowd carried balloons, and one person had the Irish flag.

“My favorite part about today is people getting together and enjoying their friendship and enjoying the beauty of the city of Wichita,” Weldon said. “It’s just nice to get together and celebrate St. Patrick and the city of Wichita.”

Weldon invited people to join the parade from the Arkansas River, too, either in kayaks or canoes, but the KSN reporter did not see any of those while there.

In January, Historic Delano made the decision to cancel the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade due to the rapid climb in COVID-19 cases that was happening earlier this year. The planning committee hopes to bring the popular parade back in 2023.