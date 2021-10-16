Wichita community takes a “S.T.A.N.D” against teen gun violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- First Pentecostal Church’s Teen Outreach program is working to raise awareness from the toll violence has on Wichita’s youth. They hosted a S.T.A.N.D. (Standing Together and Not Defeated) Up Rally on Saturday.

Through song, dance and prayer, Zena Hardyway wanted to bring the city together to fight gun violence taking the lives of Wichita teens.

“Not doing anything now is no option,” Hardyway said.

Organizers of the S.T.A.N.D. Up Rally said that changed this week, and they’re grateful to be part of several community organizations hosting anti-gun violence events all week.

“These kids are getting gunned down, hanging out with the wrong friends, being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Jessie Cornwell, a Teen Outreach advisor, said. “These are unintended victims.”

Zena Hardyway is the director of Teen Outreach. She wants Wichita youth to see there are more solutions to the problems life throws them.

“Know that there’s someone that you can get a hold of that will stand with you, that will pray with you, that will lead you to the right place to help you,” Hardyway said.

She is urges everyone from the church to the school system to give Wichita teens another path.

“We have tables over there that have all kinds of outreach things that they can grab a hold of,” Hardyway said. “When they leave today, there’s phone numbers, contacts—there’s all kinds of things they can grab ahold of.”

Cornwell hopes today’s event will unite the city and asks the community to do more than blame each other.

“When we stop blaming each other and start praying for each other, I think real conversations can come from that,” Cornwell said. “There us somebody that cares about you, and we’re here with open arms.”

Organizers said there is another rally on Sunday at Grove Park at 2 p.m.