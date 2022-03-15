WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita company has presented a $16,000 check to the Greater Wichita YMCA. The money will provide meals for children in the YMCA Adventure Summer Camp program.

This is the second year Dold Foods, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, has donated $16,000 to the YMCA.

“Last year, we were able to provide 3,750 lunches to 135 kids and families all summer long,” Curtis Southard, Dold Foods plant manager, said. “We are proud to partner with the YMCA to support our youth and help provide the nourishment these kids need.”

Ronn McMahon, CEO and president of the Greater Wichita YMCA, said the YMCA is grateful Dold Foods is helping again.

“It is a tremendous gift to families who are struggling and who count on the Y to give their children positive summer experiences,” McMahon said. “We’re thankful for Dold Foods’ generous support of our mission to strengthen our community.”

Left to right: Curtis Southard, Dold Foods Plant General Manager, Andrea Eliot, Greater Wichita YMCA Child Care and Camp Branch Director, David Foster, Richard A. DeVore South YMCA Branch Director, Hillary Hoesch, Greater Wichita YMCA Associate Vice President of Philanthropy, Ronn McMahon, Greater Wichita YMCA President and CEO (Courtesy: Wichita YMCA)

A news release from Dold Foods says that Hormel Foods collaborates with retailers, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies to help with hunger relief around the world. The company has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.4 million in hunger-relief donations in 2020.