Wichita software company expands its workforce

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Keycentrix has announced it is adding 16 new jobs to its current workforce of 50, a 32% increase.

Keycentrix, 2420 N. Woodlawn, Building 500, provides software solutions for pharmacies and the healthcare industry.

Luis Rodriguez, president of Keycentrix, says the company serves about 1,000 pharmacies across the United States, mostly outside of Kansas.

“We bring outside state money into the (Kansas) economy,” said Rodriguez.

He said they are very proud of that and of being in Wichita.

Rodriguez says the jobs are primarily software development positions that pay $75,000 and up depending on skill and education.

“We are excited to work with the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Greater Wichita Partnership to participate in the Promoting Employment Across Kansas (PEAK) Act, which will allow us to fill 16 much-needed software development positions in the coming months,” he said.

Keycentrix has been in business for more than 40 years in Kansas.

LATEST STORIES: