WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Yingling Aviation is growing again. The company is expanding into a 14th building at its facility at Eisenhower National Airport. It is also actively hiring more than 80 new employees.

Yingling plans to use the new space for sheet metal repair for flight control surfaces, major structural components, precision cutting on avionics panels, modification, and other services.

The company is hiring A&P mechanics, sheet metal technicians, avionics technicians and program managers.

The latest expansion should be operational by January. The renovation of a 17,000-square-foot warehouse will bring Yingling’s total facility space to more than 320,000 square feet. This is the company’s second big expansion this year and the ninth in the last three years.

Andrew Nichols, Yingling’s president, says the company’s growth shows no signs of stopping.

“For our community, customers, vendors and potential employees, we are looking forward to announcing more exciting news in the coming months. The momentum is there, and we are not slowing down. There is more to come,” he said in a news release.

“The fact that we continue to grow Yingling Aviation at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is proof of our close working relationship with the Wichita Airport Authority,” Nichols said. “It demonstrates our dedication to improving the opportunities in our Wichita community, our focus on customer service and providing superior quality of work, and the remarkable talents and skills of our employees.”

“We’re excited to see Yingling grow and are happy to partner with them on necessary property improvements,” Jesse R. Romo, director of airports for the Wichita Airport Authority, said. “They’ve made great investments at the airport and continue to develop jobs along the way. This is a win-win situation that’s good for both the airport and for the community.”

Yingling was founded in 1946. It currently has more than 180 employees. Learn more at YinglingAviation.com.