WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita construction and home remodeling business and its owner have entered into a consent judgment with the District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s Office says it received complaints from three separate consumers regarding Hillson Construction, LLC and owner Spencer Hilley. Hillon Construction allegedly violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) by “failing to provide the impacted consumers with a material benefit for home remodeling services.”

The DA’s Office says Hilley and Hillson Construction denied intentionally violating the KCPA but settled the matter by accepting the consent judgment. As part of the agreement, they agreed to pay over $27,000 in restitution to customers, as well as a $30,000 civil penalty assessed by the court.

KSN News attempted to reach out to Hillson Construction but received no response.

In addition to the payments, Hillson Construction and Hilley agreed to not perform or contract for work they do not have the requisite license or skill to perform, as well as to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints.

This is the second consent judgment levied against Hillson in less than a year. On May 6, 2022, the company received a consent judgment. Hillson was ordered to pay $23,000 in restitution in that case.

The DA’s Office says the allegations in this consent judgment predated the prior settlement.