WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County District Court judge has ordered Wichita Construction, LLC, to shut down for “engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts” following two separate consumer complaints.

The district attorney alleged that Alvaro Augusto Ramirez, who did business as Wichita Construction, LLC, was not properly licensed and failed to pull permits on two home remodeling projects performed in Sedgwick County.

Wichita Construction also failed to provide a three-day right to cancel a transaction to consumers, a violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

As a part of the ruling, the court ordered Wichita Construction to pay over $14,000 in restitution to the consumers, $60,000 in civil penalties, and pay for court costs and investigation fees.

The court also ruled that Wichita Construction, LLC, will refrain from operating or conducting business until the money is paid in full and the business is properly licensed.

The district attorney reminds residents that contractors for many residential projects in Sedgwick County are required to be qualified and licensed by Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD). Work may also require permits, inspections, and certificates of occupancy to ensure the work is safe and up to code.