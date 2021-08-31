Wichita contractor must pay almost $37,000 after customer complains

WICHITA, KAN. – According to the Office of the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division, a $36,997 default judgment was entered against a construction contractor for engaging in ‘deceptive and unconscionable acts.’

The District Attorney alleged that David Pirl, who was doing business as Pirl Construction, was not properly licensed, failed to pull permits and failed to complete work on a pool removal and installation job in Wichita. The DA also alleged that Pirl failed to provide the consumer a three-day right to cancel the transaction and failed to provide a requested refund once he quit the job, leaving a large hole in the consumer’s backyard.

The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

As part of the ruling, the Court ordered Pirl to pay $5,800 in restitution to the consumer, $30,000 in civil penalties and also pay court costs and investigation fees. The court also ordered Pirl to refrain from operating or conducting business in Kansas until he obtains all necessary licenses.

The District Attorney reminds residents that contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed by Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD). Work may also require permits, inspections and certificates of occupancy to ensure the work is safe and up to code.

Some trades have additional duties. For example, roofers are required to register with the Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone conducting “door-to-door” sales must also provide residents with a three (3) day right to cancel which is available at K.S.A. 50-640.