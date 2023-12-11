WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some customers who reported a problem with a construction project are set to get $15,000 of their money back.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says the Wichita contractor is also liable for $10,000 in penalties.

DA Marc Bennett says the Consumer Protection Division of his office investigated David Jones after customers complained that they did not get a refund for an unfinished construction project. The DA says that is a violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

In a news release, Bennett says Jones denied intentionally violating the KCPA but accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. Judge Faith Maughan signed the judgment last week.

The judgment calls for:

A three-year probationary period with the Consumer Protection Division,

$15,000 in restitution to the consumers, and

$10,000 in civil penalties, along with additional investigative expenses and court

costs.

Bennett says Jones also promised not to do any work that he does not have the license or skill to do. He’ll have to offer a three-day right to cancel in contracts and get the proper permits and inspections.

The district attorney wants customers to know that contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed in their own name by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department. Work, such as electrical and plumbing, may require permits.

Door-to-door salespeople and others who offer services outside their place of business must tell customers about the three-day right to cancel. They have to say it orally and in writing.

Bennett says some trades have additional requirements, such as roofers who must register with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Sedgwick County residents who feel like they have been defrauded can contact the DA’s Consumer Protection Division. Click here to learn more and to access a complaint form.