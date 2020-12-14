Wichita couple grateful to be alive after Good Samaritan steps in during house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire broke out early Sunday morning for a home in Southeast Wichita.

The homeowners Nicholas and Courtney Ingram sleeping, “Around 3:30 a.m. we heard a really loud banging on the door,” Nicholas said.

Hesitant to see who was there he went to the door, as his wife hid in the closet.

“Crack the door open. He says, ‘Hey, your house is on fire,'” Ingram said.

Shocked, Ingram ran inside as the Good Samaritan followed suit. They found the source of the fire towards the back of the home, finding a flame over the fire place.

“When I was looking at it and at that moment was when there was an explosion and the entire ceiling collapsed throughout the entire house. All the electricity went off and everything. Obviously, it was just pitch black and I got pinned against the floor,” he said.

Fortunately, Ingram was able to break free. He then quickly ran to get his wife Courtney.

All three making it out safely but noticing something missing.

“We were looking for our dogs and you know, we later found out that neither of them made it,” he said.

The fire destroying their home and possessions after only living there for less than three months.

However, the newly-weds finding themselves surrounded by community support outside of the home.

“We were you know just wearing shorts and a t-shirt. You know there were neighbors surrounding us and giving us jackets and blankets and water,” he said.

The couple thankful for the Good Samaritan driving by at the right time.

“Most of our family, as well as us, is calling him a guardian angel,” Ingram said.

“Hold your family tight. Never take them for granted. You know, cherish even the mundane moments. You never know when something like this could happen,” Courtney Ingram said.

The Ingrams are thankful to be alive.

They hope this will remind people to have an escape plan ready because you never know what can happen.

LATEST STORIES: