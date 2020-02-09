Wichita couples concerned about abrupt NOAH’s Event Venue closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Couples gathered outside of NOAH’s Event Venue Saturday after learning that several of their locations have closed with the Wichita location being one of them.

Michael Page’s wedding is just under 50 days away so the closed doors come at a bad time.

“We are in a complete panic. The money is gone. We paid them in full, and we don’t know what we are going to do,” he said.

KSN’s sister station in Cleveland, Ohio spoke with an attorney representing the company. Kenneth L. Cannon, II, says, “(Friday), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court ordered the cessation of operation of business because of continuing losses…the company is closing all of its event venues, letting employees go and ceasing operations.”

NOAH’s Corporation filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May 2019, but the judge and U.S. Bankruptcy trustee overseeing the case, converted the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation Thursday.

KSN crews went to the Wichita location near 13th and Lindberg Saturday afternoon where there were no visible signs on the building indicating a closure. Our multiple calls to the location have not been answered. However, a Google search of the venue shows it listed as permanently closed.

Noah’s Event Venue has several locations across the country, with two in Kansas. One of the company’s Kansas locations in Overland Park closed its doors in August. When the Overland Park location closed, the company said its venue in Wichita would remain open.

KSN News spoke to Emma Schrag and Drew Culbertson who say they went to the Wichita location to speak to someone to get answers about the potential closure. The couple reserved the venue for their wedding in September and say they’ve already paid thousands to the venue. They say last week they spoke to the venue to ask a question about the game room, and there was no indication from staff that the venue would be closing.

Meanwhile, Page and his future bride are wondering why the venue left them at the altar. KSN News asked the couple if the company gave them any inkling that bankruptcy might have been a concern?

“Absolutely not! In fact, we met with one of their associates about four days ago and did a walkthrough of the facility,” said Page.

The attorney representing the company told our sister station in Cleveland that due to the liquidation, the likelihood of customers getting a refund is “highly unlikely.” KSN News has reached out to the company for comment, but we haven’t received a response back yet.

LATEST STORIES: