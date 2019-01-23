Wichita crews prep streets ahead of winter storm

Wichita city crews spent all day Tuesday pretreating roads, ahead of the winter storm.

Public Works and Utilities had all 60 trucks out to make sure roads wouldn’t be slick once the snow started to fall.

They put salt and sand on priority roads where emergency crews would need to pass.

Some of the main areas were bridges and overpasses.

“Anything that’s elevated, cools it down a lot faster, gets it to freeze,” said Wade Johnson, of Wichita Public Works and Utilities. “It’ll be the first ones to freeze.”

The trucks will be out until 8 a.m. Wednesday.