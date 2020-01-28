Wichita crews working in stages ahead of expected winter weather

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita crews are busy treating streets Monday evening ahead of the expected winter weather.

Crews are working from 8 p.m. until midnight. Another crew will follow and be treating roads for the next eight hours after that.

The initial crews are laying down a pre-treatment, but the crews around midnight will be following with a heavier layer of salt as they will likely be the ones who see the beginning of the winter weather.

Sixty trucks will be on the roads throughout Tuesday trying to clear roads and keep them in driveable condition.

“We will probably be here until midnight so four hours for us. The other shift will be in at midnight. They are probably going to be there when the weather comes in and putting down material,” says Phillip Sells of the Wichita Public Works Department.

Crews ask everyone to use caution while driving on the roads throughout the evening and afternoon on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

