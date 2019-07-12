Wichita dads learn to braid their daughters’ hair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita dads put their skills to the test in an effort to learn how to style their daughters’ hair.

“So far, I have only been able to do simple pigtails and bows, so I want to do something a little fancier,” said John Penley.

Pigtails and Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids – Wichita East hosted a braiding class for adults and children on Tuesday.

“We have lots of people come in and say, ‘oh, I wish I knew how to do that,'” said Pigtails and Crewcuts Manager Keesha Kitterman. “So everyone wants us to teach them how to braid, so we decided we were going to have a braiding class.”

The packed class consisted of about a dozen moms, a few dads and their daughters.

Each parent told KSN they were hoping to leave with a better understanding of how to braid hair.

“She watches a lot of those YouTube videos where they braid the hair really crazy and she’s always like, ‘Elsa hair, Elsa hair,’ but it’s hard to pick up without someone in person like showing you what to do,” said mom Nicole Blackwell.

“We watch a lot of YouTube, so a little bit of instruction wouldn’t hurt anything,” said dad Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez worked hard, following the instructor’s step-by-step directions. He told KSN it might take more than one braiding class to get the hang of it.

“Well, if you turn this way, it don’t look so bad. It depends on which way you look at it,” Gonzalez laughed. “It’s just been a learning process, so I think the more you do it, the better you get.”

Dad John Penley echoed what Gonzalez said.

“I think I can do better,” Penley laughed. “I will probably just need a lot of practice to get it right.”

Both dads said despite their lack of perfect braiding skills, the class was a success.

“More bonding time. More one-on-one time, just being able to spend some quality time,” Gonzalez said.

“I like being involved with her. I like her to be comfortable. I am a total daddy’s little girl type person. I already told my wife whatever she wants, I am just going to give it to her,” Penley said.

Pigtails and Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids – Wichita East will hold another braiding class on July 30 from 6:30 p.m – 8 p.m.