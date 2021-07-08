Wichita debuting flashing yellow left turn signals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is implementing a new type of traffic signal to provide a safer, more efficient left turn for motorists.

Flashing yellow arrows will begin debuting at new signalized intersections in Wichita. The West Street project, from Kellogg to Harry, is the first to utilize the flashing yellow arrows, which go into effect at the intersections of Walker & West Street and Harry & West Street.

Traffic studies determined that a flashing yellow arrow was more effective at communicating to drivers that they must yield before turning left, due to a flashing yellow light being more commonly associated with the need to employ caution. According to national data, flashing yellow turn signals for permissive turns may reduce left turn crashes by as much as 20%.

The city will use the flashing yellow arrows on all new traffic signals where appropriate. Existing signal indications would only be retrofitted on a case-by-case basis as determined by an engineering study. There are approximately 480 signalized intersections in Wichita.