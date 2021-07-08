Wichita debuting flashing yellow left turn signals

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is implementing a new type of traffic signal to provide a safer, more efficient left turn for motorists.

Flashing yellow arrows will begin debuting at new signalized intersections in Wichita. The West Street project, from Kellogg to Harry, is the first to utilize the flashing yellow arrows, which go into effect at the intersections of Walker & West Street and Harry & West Street. 

Traffic studies determined that a flashing yellow arrow was more effective at communicating to drivers that they must yield before turning left, due to a flashing yellow light being more commonly associated with the need to employ caution.  According to national data, flashing yellow turn signals for permissive turns may reduce left turn crashes by as much as 20%. 

The city will use the flashing yellow arrows on all new traffic signals where appropriate. Existing signal indications would only be retrofitted on a case-by-case basis as determined by an engineering study. There are approximately 480 signalized intersections in Wichita.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories