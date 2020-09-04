Wichita, Derby, among Kansas towns vying to be home for US Space Command

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly says she is pushing to get the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.

In a news release, she says Wichita and Derby, along with Leavenworth and Kansas City, Kan., have submitted proposals to become home for the headquarters.

The U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) is responsible for military operations in outer space.

The Kansas towns have responded to requests for information from the federal government with proposed development sites in their communities.

“I have directed my Cabinet to use all resources necessary to support the selection of Kansas as the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command,” Kelly said in a news release. “Our strong teams of state and local economic development professionals have the tools available for the attraction, growth, and retention of the U.S. Space Command headquarters. Kansas is the perfect place for this facility, and we are prepared to do the work to get it here. We look forward to further discussion with the U.S. Air Force as it works toward a decision on the U.S. Space Command headquarters’ location.”

Officials say that the four towns are in the National Security Crossroads, a bi-state region with unique national security assets and talent. This would allow U.S. Space Command to quickly leverage this critical national security infrastructure and skills in establishing its permanent headquarters in Kansas.

“There’s no question Kansas is the best place in the nation for the U.S. Space Command headquarters,” said Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland, in the same news release. “Our central location, talented and educated workforce, existing military infrastructure, the advanced network of higher education institutions across our state – the list of advantages is unmatched. I am confident that Kansas is the most strategic choice for the Space Command headquarters’ location, and we look forward to supporting these four outstanding Kansas cities throughout the process.”

