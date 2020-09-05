Wichita, Derby making case to be U.S. Space Command HQ

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Moving the focus from aerospace to outer-space. The City of Wichita is hoping to land the new U.S. Space Force Command Headquarters.

“It kind of gets me excited with the idea that we are a perfect fit,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Mayor Whipple believes Wichita has what it takes to be a top contender, “Really when it comes to technology, advanced manufacturing, and defense, Wichita is the obvious choice. We do all of those better than anyone.”

The Greater Wichita Partnership is making a case for both the City of Wichita and Derby.

“We work as a region so the City of Derby, City of Wichita, McConnell Air Force Base, the state, university, we all come together. Economic development is a team sport,” said Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President of the Greater Wichita Partnership.

The headquarters would be responsible for military operations defending outer space.

“In Wichita we should be aiming high. We should be looking for these next generation, thinking out of the box, these big projects. We have the tools. We are an ideal location for something like this,” Mayor Whipple said.

If picked, The Greater Wichita Partnership says it would be a boom for the local economy offering jobs for both military and civilians.

“It would mean up to 1,400 highly compensated and highly skilled defense industry jobs, which would be a huge boom for our economy and certainly for our air capital industry and our reputation,” said Nave.

The U.S. Air Force is expected to make a decision early in 2021. The partnership says it should know if Derby or Wichita is a finalist later this Fall.

LATEST STORIES: