Wichita detective loses battle to cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, detective Matt Young of the Wichita Police Department died Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post made by Matt Young’s Cancer Crusaders says that “Matt went peacefully to heaven early this morning.” They also thanked the community for their continued prayers for strength and comfort to the Young family.

Young was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in January and has been fighting it ever since.

A post from the same page is asking the community to respect the family’s privacy. Anyone who wishes to reach out to the family to do so through a private message on Matt Young’s Cancer Crusaders Facebook page.

Please join us in sharing the blue candle&flame in memory of WPD's Detective Matt Young. Matt passed away this morning after his fight with pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit the Matt Young's Cancer Crusaders FB page. Rest in Peace Matt.#BackTheBlue #WichitaFD pic.twitter.com/UGj04vsEzB — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 1, 2019

