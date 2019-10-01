Wichita detective loses battle to cancer

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, detective Matt Young of the Wichita Police Department died Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post made by Matt Young’s Cancer Crusaders says that “Matt went peacefully to heaven early this morning.” They also thanked the community for their continued prayers for strength and comfort to the Young family.

Young was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in January and has been fighting it ever since.

A post from the same page is asking the community to respect the family’s privacy. Anyone who wishes to reach out to the family to do so through a private message on Matt Young’s Cancer Crusaders Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories