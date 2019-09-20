Wichita Diocese releases list of accused priests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Catholic Diocese of Wichita published a list of clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor Thursday.

The list includes nine priests of the diocese and seven other clergy who served in the diocese and are published in reports from other dioceses. The names, assignment histories, ordination dates and current status are available on the diocese website.



The list includes these priests from within the Catholic Diocese of Wichita:

Paul Alderman

Robert Blanpied

Peter Duke

Robert K. Larson

Charles O’Connor

Robert Schleiter

Alonzo Smithhisler

Charles Walsh

William Wheeler

The list also includes these priests who worked in the Wichita diocese and were reported by another diocese or religious order:

Michael Baca (Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico)

John Habethier (Diocese of San Bernardino, California)

Stephen Muth (Eparchy of Parma, The Byzantine Catholic Church)

Thomas O’Donohue (Diocese of Salina, Kansas)

Robert Schleiter

Arthur J Van Speybroeck (Diocese of Salina, Kansas)

John Walsh (Diocese of Salina, Kansas)

According to the diocese, all of the listed priests have either been removed from the ministry or are deceased.

The list does not include any information about the kind of abuse, when or where the abuse took place, whether there were multiple reports of abuse against the priest or if the priest was removed from ministry as a result of the accusations or some other reason.

The diocese says in their report that, going forward, they will continue to disclose the names of any clergy against whom an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is substantiated.

Bishop Carl A. Kemme, Catholic Diocese of Wichita, addressed the release of information in an online video.

First and foremost, to the survivor victims and to their families, I express my most sincere and deepest apologies for the suffering you may have experienced due to these criminal, sinful and horrific acts by priests of this diocese. I acknowledge that trust in our priests and their bishops was severely damaged and, in some cases, destroyed completely. Bishop Carl A. Kemme

The diocese said the list was published after an independent audit of all clergy files after an independent audit from the Wichita law firm of Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson and Kitch.

The KBI continues to ask you to report clergy abuse, no matter when it happened or if it was previously reported. You can also call 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463) or email ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.

RELATED LINKS