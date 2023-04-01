WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Wichita City Council District 4 heard from Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan at the District 4 Spring Breakfast held at Riverfront Stadium.

Chief Sullivan discussed with the group what changes are coming to the department, from updates on policies, training for staff, and how the department is working to recruit and retain staff.

“I think that it is very important that we have that clear communication between our constituents as well as the chief, and we have to establish that trust and that bond,” said Wichita District 4 City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh.

The group also heard from Wichita Parks and Recreation about plans to possibly add more pickleball courts to the ICT.