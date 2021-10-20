Wichita doctor inspired to prevent breast cancer after losing mom to disease

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Doctor Michael Morrow is making strides to prevent and treat breast cancer. His passion to make a difference stems from one specific woman, his mom.

“I watched her struggle with breast cancer for almost 20 years and we lost her about 20 years ago,” said Dr. Morrow.

When Morrow was seven years old, his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I didn’t know much as a kid, other than it just took her away from us for treatments and surgery and that’s what you know as a kid and I didn’t like it,” he remembered.

That experience turned into inspiration.

“Initially, I told her I was going to find a cure for cancer,” Morrow said.

While that hasn’t happened, Morrow did the next best thing. He is now a diagnostic radiologist, specializing in breast imaging.

“It’s kind of an extension of the screening mammogram, but it really is important in helping us, you know, make sure something is there or not there. Whether we need to work it up, biopsy it or it’s nothing and we can leave it alone,” he explained.

Dr. Morrow works for Kansas Imagining Consultants. The group provides services for Ascension Via Christi in Wichita.

Currently, diagnostic mammograms are not covered by insurance. Dr. Morrow is working with state lawmakers on a bill to change that.

“I’ve had patients that tell me they avoided coming in because they couldn’t afford the out-of-pocket expense for that,” he said.

By mandating coverage, it can help catch cancer sooner.

“I think a lot of the concern is it would raise premiums for everyone else, it would increase costs. But in actuality, you’re saving money downrange. The implications for treating late-stage breast cancer that costs a lot more than a diagnostic mammogram,” he said.

While the bill did not move forward in the state legislature in the previous session. Dr. Morrow says he plans to work with the state lawmakers in the coming months. So, they can re-introduce the bill in the new year.

For more information on how to detect breast cancer early and find other resources, click here.