WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita doctor traveled more than 5-thousand miles to help survivors and enter a war zone.

“Every day over and over you would see all these tragedies happening and I felt really helpless,” Dr. Josh Davis said.

Instead of sitting idly by, the Ascension Via Christi doctor decided to book a flight.

“So, I landed in Kraków, which is in Poland. You can’t actually fly into Ukraine,” Davis explained. “They have like 2.5 million refugees thus far that have come from Ukraine into just Poland, let alone the neighboring countries. The country’s response, in general, is ‘this is war this is what we do.'”

Davis brought not just his medical skills but a suitcase of supplies. “I can’t imagine working in the hospital when they ran out of IV catheters and gloves,” he said.

Davis spent time crossing the Ukraine border and going to Lviv.

“The one patient that I can transport out of Ukraine opens up a bed that they can get another trauma patient out of eastern Ukraine into, and that one adds up with all of the other little, like, efforts from everyone and that’s really how they can sustain this kind of effort,” Davis said.

During his week trip, Davis heard sirens go off and saw signs of war but also hope.

“Anyone there who has an extra bed in their house has taken in a Ukrainian family,” he said.

He said that every little act adds up.

“These people are really suffering and really do need help and I would encourage everyone to just find whatever little bit that you can do,” Davis said.

Davis is planning to go back for a longer trip this summer. He is starting to raise funds to take even more medical supplies with him.