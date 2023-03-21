WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The start of spring brings complaints about allergies.

As more trees and plants start to bud, the pollen increases, and the strong wind helps spread them. Range burning season also adds to the particulates in the air.

Doctors suggest consistently taking medications if they’ve been prescribed or recommended. There are some other simple methods.

“If you’ve been outside a whole bunch, come inside, changing clothes, washing hands, or even better take a shower, certainly take a shower or bath before you go to bed at night if you’re prone to allergies, just getting all of that stuff, those triggers off of you can be hugely important,” said Dr. Amy Seery, Ascension Via Christi.

Doctor Seery said wearing a mask outdoors, especially on windy days, can help with allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Wichita is No. 1 as the most challenging for seasonal allergies.