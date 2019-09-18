Wichita Doo-Dahs fourth possible team name for Baseball 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped their fourth of seven possible team names.

The team changed their Twitter to the fourth possible logo and name, Wichita Doo-Dahs Wednesday.

The three other possible names include the Wichita River Riders, Wichita 29ers, and Wichita Lineman.

A new possible name will be released every two weeks.

Next year, the former New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to our city.

