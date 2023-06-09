WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the public attended a Rainbow Reading event on Thursday evening.

The event was held at Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library. It was sponsored by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Local drag queens Divinity Masters and Juju Noir read B.J. Novak’s “The Book with No Pictures” and the beloved classic “Corduroy.”

“I feel like any sort of story time reading everything like that is going to be nice, but when you can be supportive and everything like that too, it’s just a bonus,” said Eric Reicher, parent.

The first 100 people got to take home a free copy of “Corduroy.”