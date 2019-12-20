Wichita drivers to get access from Kellogg to 127th East

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – By Monday, Dec. 23, drivers on Kellogg should have access to 127th Street East for the first time in more than two years.

The connection between 127th and Kellogg was closed in early 2017 as part of construction on the East Kellogg Improvements project.

The city expects to open southbound traffic by Monday.

Northbound traffic from 127th Street to Zelta will have to wait until summer after Zelta is rebuilt under Kellogg.

Construction on the first East Kellogg Improvement project started in August 2015 and includes a redesigned Kellogg and Webb intersection and widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich.

A second project, started in 2016 and expected to be completed in 2021, continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96.

In addition, new ramps will be constructed for southbound I-35/KTA to westbound US-54 and eastbound US-54 to both northbound and southbound I-35/KTA.

More information is available at www.e54ict.com.

