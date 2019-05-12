Wichita Egg Lady asking for help with new home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman responsible for giving the gift of Easter eggs to Wichitans every year is hoping for gift herself.

Heather Sims bought a home that she hopes will help her take care of her two terminally ill sons.

It has space, but she says they need a pool to help them with chronic pain, and also help with the upkeep of the home.

“Right now at our house, they cannot even hardly go outside and that is what they love to do,” Sims said. “They love to go outside. Here it has a huge deck. It has everything you can imagine if you were putting in an oasis for these children.”

She says both children are running out of time.