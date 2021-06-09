Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Park & Ride lot to reopen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Park & Ride Lot will reopen on Monday, June 28.

The lot has been closed since April of last year following passenger volume decreases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport says the Park & Ride Lot is the most economically priced of all the lots. A free shuttle serves the lot 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The shuttle cycles between the terminal and lot every 15 minutes. The shuttle will pick up passengers at any of the six shelters in the lot. From the time of pick up, visitors may expect to arrive at the terminal within roughly six minutes.

A shuttle equipped with an ADA wheelchair lift is available. Visitors may contact the ABM parking office in advance at 316-946-4772 to make arrangements to have the wheelchair lift shuttle meet you at the lot.

Per federal law, masks are required on shuttle buses. The shuttle buses are cleaned between each terminal/parking circuit.

For more information about the Park & Ride shuttle lot, how to earn free airport parking with ICT Rewards or other parking services at Eisenhower National Airport, visit the parking page.