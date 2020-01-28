Wichita Eisenhower National Airport prepping for expected winter weather

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The winter weather could create some travel woes for air travelers Tuesday morning. This as several area Chiefs fans are flying to Miami this week.

Officials at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said the main flight routes to Miami include stops through Houston, Atlanta or Dallas. As of Monday, there were no delays or cancellations due to weather. Officials say the airport’s snow crew is ready to treat the runways.

“Typically, when we have a snow or ice occurrence, they focus on keeping one runway open. We have three runways, and they focus on keeping one open. So usually, we are pretty good about keeping the airfield open,” said Valerie Wise, Air Service and Business Development manager.

Officials said the biggest threat to air travel is the possibility of some deicing delays.

“The airlines do the deicing of their airplanes. So depending on how that goes they may have to wait in line.”Once they get deiced, they need to take off,” said Wise.

Airport officials want to remind you if you do experience a delay, it could impact your connecting flight. It’s always good to stay in touch with your airline for updates. If your flight is canceled, save yourself the trip to the airport. Call your airline and reschedule.

