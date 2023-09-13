Update: Wichita police will provide a media briefing at 3:40 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita elementary school was on “lockout” Wednesday due to a nearby scene with police and emergency vehicles.

It happened near the intersection of 9th Street and High Street. The intersection is near Black Traditional Magnet Elementary School.

Police tell KSN News they are dealing with a person with a possible mental health crisis. The area has been blocked off to traffic.

Scene from 9th and Gow Street (KSN Photo)

An emergency alert was sent via text: “Police working an active threat the area of 10th & High. Avoid the area if you can, or shelter in place in safely. For more information, monitor local media.”

A USD 259 spokesperson says the school is on lockout while WPD is working on the situation. If you need to get to the school, you may be diverted around the location.

This is a developing story.

KSN has a crew headed on the scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.