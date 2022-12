WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita girl was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car as school was letting out on Wednesday.

A USD 259 spokesperson said the female student ran into traffic when school was let out at White Elementary School in south Wichita Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was moving slowly due to traffic in the area. The girl was sent to the hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.