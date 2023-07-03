WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Each year, neighborhoods across Wichita host outdoor parties for National Night Out. The City of Wichita says it’s a good way to get to know your neighbors as well as members of the Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department, and civic leaders who serve your area. Wichita officials say knowing your neighbors can promote safety and help prevent crime.

The deadline to complete registration in Wichita is July 18. The deadline allows time to reserve a city park or schedule city crews to set up barricades for your neighborhood party.

Registering your event also allows time for city leaders, police, and fire to schedule a time to visit your party. For more information or to register your party, click here.