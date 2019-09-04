Wichita event to bring people ‘Out of the Darkness’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An event later this month will raise awareness about the issue of suicide in the community.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP, says suicide rates in Kansas are on the rise, with one person dying every 16 hours.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24.

Gayla Kelly is a member of AFSP. She lost her brother to suicide in 2016.

“If you think somebody is struggling, you reach out,” Kelly said. “People that are struggling with suicide won’t always reach out for that help. So if you feel somebody is struggling, please reach out to them. Ask them if they’re OK. Be there for them.”

The AFSP is holding the Out of the Darkness Wichita Walk on September 21 at Riverside Park in Wichita. Check-in and registration begins at 10 a.m. The walk begins at noon and ends at 2 p.m. Click here to learn more.

The goal is to raise awareness and to raise $35,000 to go toward suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the national hotline (800) 273-8255 or send a text to 741741. Those numbers are staffed at all times.

In the Wichita area, you can also call COMCARE at (316) 660-7500.