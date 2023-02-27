WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Library’s Evergreen Branch has been designated an official Passport Acceptance Agency by the U.S. Department of State.

The Evergreen branch is now accepting passport applications for those seeking to get or renew a U.S. passport. Each individual passport application must be accompanied by a check or money order made payable to the U.S. Department of State to cover the fees for the passport.

In addition, a $35 execution fee must be paid to the Wichita Public Library. Cash or credit/debit are accepted.

Call 316-303-8181 to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled between noon-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.

Fees are as follows:

Adult (Ages 16+):

Passport book: $130

Passport card: $30

Passport book and card: $160

Expedite fee (optional): $60

Optional 1-2 day return delivery service fee, available only for passport book: $19.53



Minor (Ages 15 and younger):

Passport book: $100

Passport card: $15

Passport book and card: $115

Expedite fee (optional): $60

Optional 1-2 day return delivery service fee, available only for passport book: $19.53

The Evergreen Branch is located at 2601 M. Arkansas in North Wichita. For more information on what about passports, including the application process and the documents required, click here.