WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita votes Tuesday on whether to expand where tattooing can be done within city limits.

Zoning regulations restrict where tattooing can be done. Century II and the Old Town overlay don’t allow the procedure for now, but that could change Tuesday.

It all has to do with an artist who’s fighting to stay in his shop in Old Town and organizers of a proposed tattoo convention at Century II.

A few months following the opening of Afterlife Tattooz in Old Town, owner Thanh Do got a letter from the city telling him tattoo shops are not allowed in his part of town.

“We asked the city, ‘What can we do?'” Do said. “I think one of them advised, ‘Go around here and ask what the people agree to.'”

After garnering the support of the Old Town Association, Afterlife Tattooz asked the city to change zoning to allow tattooing in Old Town.

“It feels good because I feel like we’re moving forward with tattoos because I think tattoos have been frowned upon for so long,” Do said.

The city is expected to approve the change.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says they’ll also vote on whether to allow tattooing at Century II.

“There’s an economic benefit to this as well, not just with small businesses but also with being able to host something like (the tattoo convention) in the future,” Whipple said.

He says it’s time to change outdated zoning rules rooted in stigmas about tattooing.

Organizers of the planned River City Tattoo and Lifestyle Expo agree.

“It just, (zoning rules) kinda pushed tattoo shops into bad neighborhoods, mine being one of them,” said organizer and Addictions in Ink tattoo shop owner Bryan Parsons.

Parsons says if the zoning change for Century II is approved, people will be able to get tattoos and piercings at a convention there this spring.