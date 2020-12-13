Wichita experiences 2.3 magnitude earthquake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another low-intensity earthquake has rattled Wichita — the ninth, geologists say, since Thanksgiving. The Kansas Geological Survey said the 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit minutes before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the epicenter of the weak quake was along East Killarney about a block east of Greenwich.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

The quake occurred in the same area three other earthquakes were located last Wednesday and Thursday.