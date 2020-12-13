Wichita experiences 2.3 magnitude earthquake

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Earthquake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another low-intensity earthquake has rattled Wichita — the ninth, geologists say, since Thanksgiving. The Kansas Geological Survey said the 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit minutes before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the epicenter of the weak quake was along East Killarney about a block east of Greenwich.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

The quake occurred in the same area three other earthquakes were located last Wednesday and Thursday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories