Wichita families balance in-person, remote learning on first day of school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first day of school in Wichita included both online education and in-person learning for some families.

For Jessica Wilson, mother of two, her daughter, Jade went to elementary school while her son, Kyree, worked from home remotely.

“When I dropped her off this morning, it was actually pretty smooth,” said Wilson. “They had spots on the sidewalk for them to all stand-in, her teacher was waiting for them, took their temperature, and just went in the building. It was very smooth.”

Kyree said his remote learning has gone well so far.

“We’ve just been doing all about me in my first two classes,” said Kyree. “They’re about an hour and a half each. Just getting to know everybody in your class and who they are.”

While USD 259 officials said some families have had technical issues, Kyree said he was able to log in to all his classes easily.

“It was pretty easy,” said Kyree. “It wasn’t too hard because they have their own separate app, so all you had to do was click on it and it would open up and you could just go to your class.”

Kyree said the breaks in between classes have helped with staying focused, but his mom said she worries about that and technical issues.

“If something doesn’t work correctly and I’m not home to fix it, if he can’t get through to the help desk, turning things in,” said Wilson. “That’s my biggest fear.”

District officials said they are working through the problems some families are facing while continuing to get devices to all students.

“We’re still checking out technology devices to students,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, superintendent of Wichita Public Schools. “We’re still passing out our hot spots, so the ones that have had the opportunity to have the devices and the hot spots were able to get their units logged on and they’ve been able to start participating in online learning.”

Dr. Thompson said the district is closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and the district’s website will be updated with case and quarantine numbers weekly.

If you or your child are experiencing any issues with virtual learning, you can call the district’s helpline at 973-HELP.

