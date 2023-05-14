WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many families in Wichita braved the rain Sunday to be able to get out and about to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Some of those families headed to GROW, an elevated plant shop in downtown Wichita.

People were able to create their own plants while enjoying drinks and food.

For two women in attendance, it is a tradition to spend Mother’s Day connected to nature.

“So part of the best treat for Mother’s Day, I think, is that you don’t have to plant anything. You can go where food’s already ready, and you’re plants are already ready to pick out, and you can shop and eat and just be together, and nobody has to clean up anything,” Kalyn Nethercot said.

Nethercot says Mother’s Day is a great time to celebrate family but says it should be done on a daily basis.