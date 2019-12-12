Wichita Family Crisis Center gets funds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Family Crisis Center known for its help with domestic violence victims asked Sedgwick County Commissioners for an immediate fund of $29,601 for security needs.

The funding was approved with a 4-1 vote with only commissioner Jim Howell voting against it.

The executive director of the center says the money is needed because of an increase in domestic violence cases.

“Aggravated assault is increasing or has been increasing, as a result, we are seeing a dramatic increase in our services,” said Amanda Meyers, Wichita Family Crisis Center.

She said the money will be used to provide more safety and confidentiality to victims of domestic abuse, specifically for a security gate and parking lot repairs, renovations to the client/ advocate space, and for client relocation or hotel costs.

Commissioners first received a formal request for funding in November.

“It’s really important to keep the location of this shelter confidential, but it’s more important to keep it secure,” added Meyers.

Formerly known as the Women’s Crisis Center, the WFCC has been operating since 1907. Its first emergency shelter for domestic violence victims opened in 1976.

Sedgwick County says they are in the process of drafting a policy that governs funding requests for charitable nonprofit groups whose mission and services support county functions and key service areas.

