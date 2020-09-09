Wichita family grieves after one dies, another arrested in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita family is grieving after one family member died and another was arrested in an accidental shooting on Tuesday.

Police said a 9-year-old boy accidentally picked up a gun and shot the 18-year-old Jeremy Retana in the head, killing him.

Retana’s cousin, 21-year-old Cristian Concha was arrested after investigators said he showed a 9-year-old and 10-year-old the gun, allowed them to hold it, and then it left the weapon loaded at the home while he went to the convenience store.

Retana’s mother said he was the most outgoing person in the room.

“His goofy self, his smile,” said Yolanda Concha, mother. “He just loved life and loved his family.”

His family said he also loves video games, music, cooking and plants.

“He wrote a lot of his lyrics and stuff,” said Yolanda. “He was really really into music, skateboarding. He was always out here on his skateboard. Every time he would come home, he would cook for his brothers and sisters. He’d just make up some stuff, whatever he could put in a pan and they would love it”

Retana’s mother said the moment she found out something was wrong, she rushed to area hospitals, searching for her son.

“The detectives said that he had been shot and when they told me he passed away and by the time the ambulance got there, there was nothing they could do for him,” said Yolanda.

Loved ones said one person Jeremy adored most was his cousin, Cristian. The two grew up a block away from each other and were like brothers according to family.

“It was an accident,” said Angelica Concha, Cristians’ mother. “It was. It was a very tragic accident. Cristian loves Jeremy. He would’ve never intentionally harmed him in any way.”

“They were hand in hand,” said Yolanda. “They were always together.”

Angelica Concha said this all feels like a nightmare.

“[Cristian] is hurting and he should be here with us right now,” said Angelica. “We all need to grieve together.”

The family said they’re sticking together through this difficult time and holding tight to the memories they all have with Jeremy.

“I love him,” said Yolanda. “I’m going to miss him every day.”

The family is planning to do some kind of public memorial for Retana.

If you would like to help the family with funeral costs, click here.

LATEST STORIES: