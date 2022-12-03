WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.

Deena Pfanenstiel, Noah, and Nevaeh Davis are among the hundreds of families taking the Snowball Express to Disney World.

American Airlines donated 11 charter aircrafts as well as tickets to help take over 2,000 kids to Orlando.

It’s a part of the Snowball Express put on by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The trip is for children of fallen military heroes, Noah and Nevaeh’s father, Jared Davis served in the army and passed away six years ago.

“There was a big banner it was very emotional it is really neat for everybody to do that for them,” said Deena Pfanenstiel.

The kids said they are excited to meet new friends and ride the rides for the five-day trip.