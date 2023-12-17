WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A family in Wichita honored their late daughter’s legacy with a toy drive on Sunday.

In January, Taylor Chrisman died in a crash on Highway 400 on her way back to college at Pitt State.

Taylor’s parents say the toy drive is a great way to keep her memory alive while giving back to the community.

They say they have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community. They were able to fill about 12 boxes of toys that will go to local hospitals.

“Taylor wanted to be a nurse. She wanted to help children. Those are the two things, so how can we do that and help people in the hospital in time of need, help young children help their families maybe in a tough situation and be there for children and families that need it and are in dire need,” said Jeff Chrisman, Taylor’s dad.

Taylor’s parents say they hope to make this an annual event.