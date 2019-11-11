Wichita family of man killed in ‘swatting’ claims more than $25 million in damages from city, documents show

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dec. 28, 2017 shooting of unarmed Andrew Finch in front his home by a Wichita Police officer has become the largest, and most costly, swatting cases in the nation.

Officials have said that officers feared Finch was reaching for a firearm when he was shot, not knowing that a hoaxer had reported a fake homicide and hostage situation at Finch’s home.

The incident has already cost the City of Wichita nearly $250,000 dollars in miscellaneous fees related to the case, but could reach $25 million, per court documents.

In a lawsuit pretrial order, we learn for the first time what Lisa Finch and the estate of Andrew Thomas Finch claim against the defendants City of Wichita, Wichita Police Officer Justin Rapp, and his sergeant, Benjamin Jonker.

The plaintiffs are seeking to recover compensatory and punitive damages stemming from the actions of Officer Rapp, and the lack of action and direction by Sergeant Benjamin Jonker leading up to Finch’s fatal shooting.

While it is impossible to calculate a monetary amount sufficient to compensate for the loss of an innocent life, plaintiffs seek the following:

Pain and Suffering

$10,500,000 Medical & Burial

$19,315 Lifetime Lost Earnings

$2,500,000 Loss of Consortium

$10,500,000 Punitives

$1,500,000 ($750,000 against Rapp, and $750,000 against Jonker)

Total – $25,019,315

The damages listed in the document reference Finch’s pain and suffering when shot by Rapp, mental anguish, attorney’s fees, suffering and bereavement of the surviving Finch Family.

The trial docket is set for Sept. 29, 2020 held by a jury in Wichita, KS.

Lisa Finch is scheduled to speak to the City Council later this week.